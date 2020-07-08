GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.06% on 07/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.93 before closing at $23.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 17.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 382.87K. GMS’s previous close was $23.86 while the outstanding shares total 42.42M. The firm has a beta of 2.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.91, and a growth ratio of 3.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.56, with weekly volatility at 4.66% and ATR at 1.33. The GMS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.39 and a $32.42 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company GMS Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $981.17 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GMS Inc. (GMS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GMS, the company has in raw cash 210.91 million on their books with 83.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 930950000 million total, with 427873000 million as their total liabilities.

GMS were able to record 277.89 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 163.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 303.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for GMS Inc. (GMS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, GMS Inc. recorded a total of 770.85 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.23%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 519.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 251.59 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.42M with the revenue now reading -1.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GMS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GMS attractive?

In related news, Director, Ross Ronald R bought 59,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.25, for a total value of 962,276. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ross Ronald R now bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 923,372. Also, Director, Ross Ronald R bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.93 per share, with a total market value of 373,258. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SMITH J DAVID now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,298. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GMS Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GMS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.00.