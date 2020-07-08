Are CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.35, and a growth ratio of 1.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.42, with weekly volatility at 2.50% and ATR at 0.82. The CBZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.85 and a $28.73 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.61% on 07/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.11 before closing at $23.12. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 47.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 320.35K. CBZ’s previous close was $23.74 while the outstanding shares total 54.57M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company CBIZ Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CBZ, the company has in raw cash 245.87 million on their books with 28.65 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 675573000 million total, with 309429000 million as their total liabilities.

CBZ were able to record -21.29 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 193.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -18.65 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CBIZ Inc. (CBZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CBIZ Inc. recorded a total of 277.45 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 26.79%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 199.83 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 77.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.57M with the revenue now reading 0.68 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBZ attractive?

In related news, Director, WILEY BENAREE PRATT sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.02, for a total value of 16,813. As the sale deal closes, the C.F.O., GROVE WARE H now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 255,528. Also, C.F.O., GROVE WARE H sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 23.15 per share, with a total market value of 231,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the C.F.O., GROVE WARE H now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 225,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CBIZ Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.50.