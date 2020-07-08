Analyst’s Sets ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) New Target at $53.00: ADCT is Now On A Buy List

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) previous close was $48.93 while the outstanding shares total 70.73M. ADCT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.90% on 07/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $46.8401 before closing at $47.51. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 44.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 375.87K. The stock’s weekly volatility at 8.68% and ATR at 2.97. The ADCT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.50 and a $56.59 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company ADC Therapeutics SA as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1107700000 million total, with 288700000 million as their total liabilities.

ADCT were able to record 107.2 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -17.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 136.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ADC Therapeutics SA recorded a total of 312.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.62%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 199.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 112.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 70.73M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of ADCT attractive?

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ADC Therapeutics SA. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADCT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.00.