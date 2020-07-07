Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has a beta of 0.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.52, and a growth ratio of 2.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.44, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 6.02. The ICUI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $148.89 and a $259.72 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.63% on 07/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $186.43 before closing at $187.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.22 million, which was -19.97% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 184.54K. ICUI’s previous close was $186.72 while the outstanding shares total 20.78M.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company ICU Medical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ICUI, the company has in raw cash 419.56 million on their books with 150.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1002175000 million total, with 357301000 million as their total liabilities.

ICUI were able to record 14.06 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 150.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 39.52 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ICU Medical Inc. recorded a total of 328.61 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.98%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 207.19 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 121.42 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 20.78M with the revenue now reading 0.81 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.38 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ICUI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ICUI attractive?

In related news, Director, LOPEZ GEORGE A sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 194.89, for a total value of 1,715,010. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LOPEZ GEORGE A now sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 243,736. Also, Director, LOPEZ GEORGE A sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 199.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,856,869. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LOPEZ GEORGE A now holds 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 824,796. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ICU Medical Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ICUI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $219.00.