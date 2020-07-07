Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) shares closed at $69.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 34.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 436.11K. SWX’s previous close was $68.46 while the outstanding shares total 55.31M. The firm has a beta of 0.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.95, and a growth ratio of 2.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.15, with weekly volatility at 2.58% and ATR at 2.45. The SWX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.68 and a $92.94 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.46% on Monday.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SWX, the company has in raw cash 60.97 million on their books with 326.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 672919000 million total, with 979815000 million as their total liabilities.

SWX were able to record 60.91 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.43 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 271.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 836.32 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 687.95 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 148.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.31M with the revenue now reading 1.32 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SWX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SWX attractive?

In related news, CEO/Centuri Group, Inc., Daily Paul M bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 73.46, for a total value of 2,204. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP/Operations, DeBonis Eric now sold 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,041. Also, CEO/Centuri Group, Inc., Daily Paul M bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 53.50 per share, with a total market value of 9,363. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Hester John P now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SWX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $82.60.