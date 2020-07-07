Something To Watch Before Buying Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) previous close was $4.44 while the outstanding shares total 33.33M. The firm has a beta of 1.53. VRA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.60% on 07/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.17 before closing at $4.28. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 34.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 293.63K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.72, with weekly volatility at 10.25% and ATR at 0.55. The VRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.12 and a $12.75 high.

Investors have identified the Footwear & Accessories company Vera Bradley Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $134.86 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VRA, the company has in raw cash 82.29 million on their books with 27.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 261722000 million total, with 69177000 million as their total liabilities.

VRA were able to record -26.98 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 32.37 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -24.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Vera Bradley Inc. recorded a total of 69.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -31.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -126.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 35.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 34.19 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 33.33M with the revenue now reading -0.66 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VRA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VRA attractive?

In related news, Director, McEvoy Matthew bought 22,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.23, for a total value of 93,217. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, McEvoy Matthew now bought 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 67,505. Also, Director, Miller P. Michael bought 883,340 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.73 per share, with a total market value of 10,361,578. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Miller Patricia R. now holds 883,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,361,578. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.70%.