Should You Buy EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) previous close was $121.80 while the outstanding shares total 38.88M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.56, and a growth ratio of 4.88. EGP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.16% on 07/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $120.20 before closing at $120.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 20.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 306.75K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.77, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 4.14. The EGP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $83.40 and a $142.69 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company EastGroup Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EGP were able to record -33.88 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.45 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 51.44 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, EastGroup Properties Inc. recorded a total of 88.63 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.34%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 57.11 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 31.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.88M with the revenue now reading 0.60 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EGP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EGP attractive?

In related news, Director, BAILEY H C JR sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 117.08, for a total value of 58,540. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BAILEY H C JR now sold 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,424. Also, Director, HOSTER DAVID H II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 28. The shares were price at an average price of 132.84 per share, with a total market value of 797,040. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BAILEY H C JR now holds 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,993. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on EastGroup Properties Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EGP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $116.08.