Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has a beta of 1.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.21, with weekly volatility at 4.67% and ATR at 0.97. The MATW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.01 and a $40.36 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.70% on 07/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.48 before closing at $18.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.53 million, which was -140.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 222.57K. MATW’s previous close was $18.49 while the outstanding shares total 31.15M.

Investors have identified the Conglomerates company Matthews International Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $580.57 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MATW, the company has in raw cash 72.34 million on their books with 26.08 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 625937000 million total, with 322302000 million as their total liabilities.

MATW were able to record 46.91 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 37.04 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 66.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Matthews International Corporation (MATW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Matthews International Corporation recorded a total of 374.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.43% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 250.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 124.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 31.15M with the revenue now reading -2.77 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.38 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MATW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MATW attractive?

In related news, Head, Global Business Services, Brady Edward M JR bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.00, for a total value of 38,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Head, Global Business Services, Brady Edward M JR now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,000. Also, Director, GARCIA TUNON ALVARO bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 29.00 per share, with a total market value of 72,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SCHAWK DAVID A now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,320. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.