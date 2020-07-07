Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.87% on 07/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $36.41 before closing at $37.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 58.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 354.14K. INGN’s previous close was $36.27 while the outstanding shares total 21.92M. The firm has a beta of 0.78, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 59.41, and a growth ratio of 5.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.12, with weekly volatility at 3.54% and ATR at 1.74. The INGN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.21 and a $76.89 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Inogen Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $813.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For INGN, the company has in raw cash 208.36 million on their books with 1.86 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 302989000 million total, with 55845000 million as their total liabilities.

INGN were able to record -0.94 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.54 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Inogen Inc. (INGN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Inogen Inc. recorded a total of 88.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.82%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 50.12 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 38.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 21.92M with the revenue now reading -0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.11 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on INGN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of INGN attractive?

In related news, Director, McFarland Loren L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 42.93, for a total value of 42,931. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Lukatch Heath now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,020. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Inogen Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INGN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.67.