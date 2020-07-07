Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is trading at $11.31 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares fell to a low of $11.13 before closing at $11.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 48.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 279.75K. CUBI’s previous close was $11.15 while the outstanding shares total 31.39M. The firm has a beta of 1.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.83, and a growth ratio of 0.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.12, with weekly volatility at 7.04% and ATR at 0.89. The CUBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.36 and a $25.72 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.43% on 07/06/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Customers Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $361.02 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CUBI were able to record -41.65 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 43.73 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -35.14 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Customers Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 125.34 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.36% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 44.02 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 81.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 31.39M with the revenue now reading 0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CUBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CUBI attractive?

In related news, Chief Administrative Officer, Collins James T. sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.29, for a total value of 3,993. As the sale deal closes, the Head of Corporate Development, Sidhu Samvir S. now bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 260,658. Also, EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending, Hedde Glenn sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 20.31 per share, with a total market value of 74,481. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Risk Officer, Jastrem Thomas John now holds 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,117. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.50%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Customers Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CUBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.40.