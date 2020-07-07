Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.64, with weekly volatility at 3.76% and ATR at 4.25. The CW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $70.56 and a $149.90 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 10.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 299.15K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.07% on 07/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $87.41 before closing at $88.86. CW’s previous close was $87.92 while the outstanding shares total 42.46M. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.57, and a growth ratio of 1.51.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Curtiss-Wright Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CW, the company has in raw cash 157.76 million on their books with 0.43 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1282935000 million total, with 629057000 million as their total liabilities.

CW were able to record -211.21 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -233.28 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -192.58 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Curtiss-Wright Corporation recorded a total of 601.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.81% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -9.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 400.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 200.58 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.46M with the revenue now reading 1.22 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CW attractive?

In related news, Director, MINOR GLENDA J bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 108.86, for a total value of 54,430. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President, Ferdenzi Paul J now sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 202,259. Also, Vice President and CFO, TYNAN GLENN E sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 147.80 per share, with a total market value of 373,638. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman & CEO, Adams David Charles now holds 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,072,791. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Curtiss-Wright Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $127.60.