Can Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Offer Investors Safety?

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) previous close was $58.11 while the outstanding shares total 23.02M. The firm has a beta of 2.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.00. PATK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.34% on 07/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $57.33 before closing at $57.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 25.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 257.88K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.50, with weekly volatility at 6.60% and ATR at 3.51. The PATK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.70 and a $64.38 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Patrick Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PATK, the company has in raw cash 94.52 million on their books with 33.17 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 548914000 million total, with 236203000 million as their total liabilities.

PATK were able to record 5.58 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -44.87 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Patrick Industries Inc. recorded a total of 589.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.75%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 479.75 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 109.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 23.02M with the revenue now reading 0.92 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.74 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PATK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PATK attractive?

In related news, Executive Board Chairman, Cleveland Todd M sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.16, for a total value of 100,911. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Board Chairman, Cleveland Todd M now sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,911. Also, Executive Board Chairman, Cleveland Todd M sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 17. The shares were price at an average price of 60.12 per share, with a total market value of 502,012. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Board Chairman, Cleveland Todd M now holds 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 502,012. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Patrick Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PATK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.43.