Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) moved down -6.49% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.16% on 07/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $49.47 before closing at $49.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 58.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 318.78K. EPAY’s previous close was $50.08 while the outstanding shares total 43.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.25, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 2.00. The EPAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.82 and a $57.22 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 297481000 million total, with 146549000 million as their total liabilities.

EPAY were able to record 30.61 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 81.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 70.13 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. recorded a total of 111.72 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 47.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 63.79 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 43.92M with the revenue now reading -0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EPAY attractive?

In related news, Managing Director Europe, SAVORY NIGEL K sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.38, for a total value of 166,241. As the sale deal closes, the GM, Legal Solutions, Kelly John Francis now sold 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,591. Also, President & CEO, EBERLE ROBERT A sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 02. The shares were price at an average price of 50.38 per share, with a total market value of 255,104. Following this completion of acquisition, the GM, Legal Solutions, Kelly John Francis now holds 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,208. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.44.