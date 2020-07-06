Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares fell to a low of $254.355 before closing at $255.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 42.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 396.07K. ZBRA’s previous close was $251.23 while the outstanding shares total 53.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.70, and a growth ratio of 2.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.04, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 8.80. The ZBRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $150.06 and a $278.60 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.52% on 07/02/20.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Zebra Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ZBRA, the company has in raw cash 24.0 million on their books with 230.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1051000000 million total, with 1237000000 million as their total liabilities.

ZBRA were able to record 95.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 108.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Zebra Technologies Corporation recorded a total of 1.05 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -13.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 579.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 473.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.76M with the revenue now reading 1.66 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZBRA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZBRA attractive?

In related news, Director, ROBERTS JANICE M sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 272.79, for a total value of 971,951. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KEYSER RICHARD L now sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 969,284. Also, Chief Executive Officer, GUSTAFSSON ANDERS sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 263.92 per share, with a total market value of 2,927,665. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Schmitz Jeffrey F now holds 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 205,824. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

3 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zebra Technologies Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZBRA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $251.00.