Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) move down -0.76% this morning: SASR Price downtrend Looks Real

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.76% on 07/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.41 before closing at $23.51. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 25.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 276.66K. SASR’s previous close was $23.69 while the outstanding shares total 46.98M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.75, and a growth ratio of 3.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.92, with weekly volatility at 6.81% and ATR at 1.50. The SASR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.00 and a $38.45 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SASR were able to record 12.32 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 115.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.01 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 83.86 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 19.52 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 64.33 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 46.98M with the revenue now reading 0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.65 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SASR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SASR attractive?

In related news, Director, MAIWURM JAMES J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 22.36, for a total value of 22,360. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Friis Mark E now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,396. Also, Director, Michael Mark C bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.00 per share, with a total market value of 26,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Little Pamela A now holds 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,410. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SASR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.33.