Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Loss -52.36% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) previous close was $1.95 while the outstanding shares total 38.64M. The firm has a beta of 3.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.48, and a growth ratio of 0.97. MMLP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.54% on 07/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.73 before closing at $1.92. Intraday shares traded counted 1.7 million, which was -307.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 417.62K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.67, with weekly volatility at 33.34% and ATR at 0.33. The MMLP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.90 and a $7.26 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Martin Midstream Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $75.80 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MMLP, the company has in raw cash 68000.0 on their books with 369.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 127469000 million total, with 448914000 million as their total liabilities.

MMLP were able to record 32.63 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.79 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 44.89 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. recorded a total of 198.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -20.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -21.61%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MMLP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MMLP attractive?

In related news, Senior VP Operations, Shoup Scot A bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.27, for a total value of 375. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Vice President/COO, TAUSCHER RANDALL now bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 805. Also, Executive VP and CFO, BONDURANT ROBERT D bought 857 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.27 per share, with a total market value of 1,944. Following this completion of disposal, the VP/General Counsel/Secretary, BOOTH CHRIS H now holds 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Martin Midstream Partners L.P.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MMLP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.83.