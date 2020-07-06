James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) moved up 13.91% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) previous close was $44.41 while the outstanding shares total 30.48M. The firm has a beta of 0.52. JRVR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.50% on 07/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $44.18 before closing at $44.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 17.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 180.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.89, with weekly volatility at 2.54% and ATR at 1.54. The JRVR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.34 and a $52.18 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company James River Group Holdings Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

JRVR were able to record -65.65 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.53 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -65.31 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, James River Group Holdings Ltd. recorded a total of 110.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -94.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -118.66%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 148.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -41.22 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 30.48M with the revenue now reading -1.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JRVR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JRVR attractive?

In related news, Director, Cowell Janet Raye sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.89, for a total value of 45,587. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Doran Sarah C. now bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,117. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Abram J Adam bought 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 31.86 per share, with a total market value of 490,076. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Abram J Adam now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 501,062. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on James River Group Holdings Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JRVR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.80.