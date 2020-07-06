Is Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Still Worth A Bite?

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.21, with weekly volatility at 3.49% and ATR at 1.18. The MLI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.78 and a $34.11 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 15.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 283.01K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.77% on 07/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $26.42 before closing at $26.51. MLI’s previous close was $26.05 while the outstanding shares total 55.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.71, and a growth ratio of 1.06.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Mueller Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MLI, the company has in raw cash 154.28 million on their books with 12.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 774126000 million total, with 229899000 million as their total liabilities.

MLI were able to record 10.96 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 73.92 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 28.05 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Mueller Industries Inc. recorded a total of 602.92 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 508.71 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 94.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.88M with the revenue now reading 0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MLI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MLI attractive?

In related news, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Sigloch Steffen sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.27, for a total value of 197,543. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Manufacturing Officer, Sigloch Steffen now sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 223,776. Also, Director, HANSEN JOHN B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 23. The shares were price at an average price of 24.76 per share, with a total market value of 24,761. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Christopher Gregory L. now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 827,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mueller Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MLI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.00.