Impinj Inc. (PI) is trading at $27.12 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.13, with weekly volatility at 4.87% and ATR at 1.51. The PI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.47 and a $40.24 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 44.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 327.88K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.23% on 07/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $26.7158 before closing at $27.12. PI’s previous close was $26.79 while the outstanding shares total 22.41M. The firm has a beta of 2.57.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Impinj Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $607.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PI, the company has in raw cash 83.72 million on their books with 3.47 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 180980000 million total, with 19664000 million as their total liabilities.

PI were able to record 0.73 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 16.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.84 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Impinj Inc. (PI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Impinj Inc. recorded a total of 47.82 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 30.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.43 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 22.41M with the revenue now reading -0.19 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PI attractive?

In related news, Director, Gibson Daniel Patrick bought 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.21, for a total value of 889,735. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Baker Cary now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,525. Also, Director, Gibson Daniel Patrick bought 47,098 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.82 per share, with a total market value of 886,172. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Gibson Daniel Patrick now holds 38,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 805,578. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Impinj Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.00.