eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) moved down -10.23% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares fell to a low of $15.98 before closing at $16.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was -5.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 364.63K. EXPI’s previous close was $16.07 while the outstanding shares total 65.89M. The firm has a beta of 2.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.41, with weekly volatility at 7.26% and ATR at 0.96. The EXPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.51 and a $17.61 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.20% on 07/02/20.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company eXp World Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EXPI were able to record 16.13 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 7.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 17.49 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, eXp World Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 271.42 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 42.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 271.21 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.21 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 65.89M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXPI attractive?

In related news, Director, MILES RANDALL D sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.10, for a total value of 241,463. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, SANFORD PENNY now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 237,914. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 59.40%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on eXp World Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.50.