Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) previous close was $10.98 while the outstanding shares total 52.66M. BCSF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.46% on 07/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.93 before closing at $11.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 58.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 363.17K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.50, with weekly volatility at 3.43% and ATR at 0.57. The BCSF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.97 and a $19.96 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $567.05 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 119416000 million total, with 56664000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. recorded a total of 51.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 22.54% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 51.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 29.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 52.66M with the revenue now reading -2.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BCSF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BCSF attractive?

In related news, Director, Hawkins Jeffrey B. bought 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.91, for a total value of 248,252. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Ewald Michael A now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,070. Also, President and CEO, Ewald Michael A bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.69 per share, with a total market value of 100,140. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Hawkins Jeffrey B. now holds 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 248,820. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BCSF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.85.