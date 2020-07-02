Travelzoo (TZOO) is trading at $5.46 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.28, with weekly volatility at 10.79% and ATR at 0.67. The TZOO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.04 and a $15.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was -76.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 201.81K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.19% on 07/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.2101 before closing at $5.46. TZOO’s previous close was $5.64 while the outstanding shares total 11.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.79.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Travelzoo as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $67.54 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Travelzoo (TZOO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TZOO, the company has in raw cash 12.13 million on their books with 4.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 23858000 million total, with 39395000 million as their total liabilities.

TZOO were able to record -3.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.34 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.06 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Travelzoo (TZOO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Travelzoo recorded a total of 20.33 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -43.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -40.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 17.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 11.44M with the revenue now reading -0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TZOO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TZOO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC sold 111,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.43, for a total value of 382,702. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC now sold 81,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 306,630. Also, 10% Owner, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC sold 130,128 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 26. The shares were price at an average price of 4.12 per share, with a total market value of 536,127. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC now holds 210,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 793,022. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 58.95%.