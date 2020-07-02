Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) moved down -0.84% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.52, with weekly volatility at 3.93% and ATR at 3.65. The SSD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.02 and a $95.65 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 45.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 291.37K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.01% on 07/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $80.90 before closing at $80.98. SSD’s previous close was $84.36 while the outstanding shares total 44.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.46, and a growth ratio of 4.89.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 751983000 million total, with 162851000 million as their total liabilities.

SSD were able to record 5.93 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 71.53 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. recorded a total of 283.67 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 154.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 129.67 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 44.10M with the revenue now reading 0.84 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.69 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SSD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SSD attractive?

In related news, Director, ANDRASICK JAMES S sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 79.45, for a total value of 99,154. As the sale deal closes, the President, Simpson Strong-Tie, Dankel Roger now sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 225,118. Also, Director, CHATMAN JENNIFER sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 07. The shares were price at an average price of 86.61 per share, with a total market value of 86,610. Following this completion of acquisition, the COO, Simpson Strong-Tie, Arevalo Ricardo M now holds 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,593. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.00.