Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Loss -6.50% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) previous close was $40.85 while the outstanding shares total 109.25M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.75, and a growth ratio of 4.11. RBA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.69% on 07/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $40.02 before closing at $40.16. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 48.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 585.27K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.04, with weekly volatility at 2.45% and ATR at 1.02. The RBA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.92 and a $45.16 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RBA, the company has in raw cash 355.93 million on their books with 50.02 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 709469000 million total, with 584010000 million as their total liabilities.

RBA were able to record 0.64 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -64.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.13 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated recorded a total of 273.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -11.04% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -21.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 120.94 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 152.31 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 109.25M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RBA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RBA attractive?

In related news, President, Sales U.S., JETER JAMES J sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.50, for a total value of 186,354. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Marketing Officer, ACKLEY MATTHEW now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 174,400. Also, Ch. Op. & Supp. Dev. Officer, Werner Karl William sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 29. The shares were price at an average price of 43.07 per share, with a total market value of 2,484,249. Following this completion of acquisition, the Ch. Op. & Supp. Dev. Officer, Werner Karl William now holds 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 958,913. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.30%.

4 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RBA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.75.