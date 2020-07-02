Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.98, with weekly volatility at 8.45% and ATR at 0.62. The RVP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.62 and a $7.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was 23.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 947.49K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.28% on 07/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.60 before closing at $6.79. RVP’s previous close was $7.02 while the outstanding shares total 32.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 76.29.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Retractable Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $243.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RVP, the company has in raw cash 7.61 million on their books with 0.27 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 27592000 million total, with 7222000 million as their total liabilities.

RVP were able to record 1.91 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.09 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Retractable Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 11.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 29.18% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -12.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.67 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 3.53 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 32.68M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of RVP attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.82, for a total value of 2,728. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J now bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,690. Also, President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.07 per share, with a total market value of 2,828. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J now holds 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,818. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 45.00%.