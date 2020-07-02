Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares fell to a low of $44.74 before closing at $44.99. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 29.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 208.53K. MTX’s previous close was $46.93 while the outstanding shares total 34.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.88, and a growth ratio of 2.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.17, with weekly volatility at 4.83% and ATR at 2.58. The MTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.28 and a $59.18 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.13% on 07/01/20.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Minerals Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MTX, the company has in raw cash 214.3 million on their books with 1.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 897600000 million total, with 381500000 million as their total liabilities.

MTX were able to record 13.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -27.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 30.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Minerals Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 417.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 310.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 106.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 34.40M with the revenue now reading 1.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.95 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, DIETRICH DOUGLAS T bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 32.75, for a total value of 49,119. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President, MONAGLE DJ III now sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 778,065. Also, Senior Vice President, Meek Thomas J sold 14,369 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 45.90 per share, with a total market value of 659,477. Following this completion of disposal, the VICE PRESIDENT, CIPOLLA MICHAEL now holds 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 403,690. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Minerals Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.50.