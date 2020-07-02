ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) moved down -8.35% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) previous close was $68.49 while the outstanding shares total 40.18M. The firm has a beta of 0.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.82, and a growth ratio of 3.87. MANT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.20% on 07/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $67.78 before closing at $68.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 48.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 221.12K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.54, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 2.42. The MANT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.25 and a $93.99 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company ManTech International Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MANT, the company has in raw cash 88.6 million on their books with 29.35 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 572328000 million total, with 333791000 million as their total liabilities.

MANT were able to record 17.27 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 79.75 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 42.64 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ManTech International Corporation (MANT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ManTech International Corporation recorded a total of 610.91 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 520.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 90.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.18M with the revenue now reading 0.71 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MANT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MANT attractive?

In related news, Director, Armitage Richard L sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.23, for a total value of 312,920. As the sale deal closes, the Business Group President, Wagner Richard John now sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,276,040. Also, Director, BUSH MARY K sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were price at an average price of 62.21 per share, with a total market value of 311,026. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KERR RICHARD J now holds 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ManTech International Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MANT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $83.75.