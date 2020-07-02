Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares fell to a low of $67.23 before closing at $67.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 44.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 206.21K. CNS’s previous close was $68.05 while the outstanding shares total 47.65M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.12, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 2.74. The CNS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.52 and a $78.23 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.38% on 07/01/20.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Cohen & Steers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CNS were able to record -6.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -58.39 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cohen & Steers Inc. recorded a total of 105.83 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 77.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.65M with the revenue now reading 0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.66 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNS attractive?

In related news, GC, Secretary, EVP, POLI FRANCIS C sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 71.90, for a total value of 124,243. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, EVP, Stadler Matthew S. now sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,312,315. Also, Chief Financial Officer, EVP, Stadler Matthew S. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 24. The shares were price at an average price of 52.63 per share, with a total market value of 1,315,825. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Nolty Michele now holds 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,425. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.70%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cohen & Steers Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $75.33.