BBW Stock: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Is Still Worth a Bite

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.69, with weekly volatility at 8.48% and ATR at 0.23. The BBW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.01 and a $5.90 high. Intraday shares traded counted 99522.0, which was 65.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 286.49K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.21% on 07/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.10 before closing at $2.11. BBW’s previous close was $2.18 while the outstanding shares total 14.93M. The firm has a beta of 1.96.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.06 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BBW, the company has in raw cash 21.85 million on their books with 32.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 88084000 million total, with 87396000 million as their total liabilities.

BBW were able to record -5.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.92 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.51 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. recorded a total of 46.62 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -80.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -124.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 38.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 8.06 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 14.93M with the revenue now reading -1.42 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.76 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BBW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BBW attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Todorovic Vojin bought 16,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.75, for a total value of 46,125. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Todorovic Vojin now bought 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,456. Also, Director, Kanen David bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.38 per share, with a total market value of 16,562. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kanen David now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,388. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.30%.