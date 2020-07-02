At FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.50, with weekly volatility at 4.36% and ATR at 10.95. The FDS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $195.22 and a $343.78 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 21.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 288.71K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.65% on 07/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $328.33 before closing at $333.89. FDS’s previous close was $328.47 while the outstanding shares total 37.88M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.40, and a growth ratio of 5.48.

Investors have identified the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges company FactSet Research Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FDS, the company has in raw cash 343.49 million on their books with 27.83 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 601105000 million total, with 228529000 million as their total liabilities.

FDS were able to record 143.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -16.31 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 195.46 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, FactSet Research Systems Inc. recorded a total of 369.78 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 176.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 193.56 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.88M with the revenue now reading 2.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.44 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FDS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FDS attractive?

In related news, Director, BILLEADEAU SCOTT A sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 326.16, for a total value of 784,089. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Snow Frederick Philip now sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 545,241. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Snow Frederick Philip sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 01. The shares were price at an average price of 272.11 per share, with a total market value of 481,363. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Stern Rachel Rebecca now holds 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,791,866. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FactSet Research Systems Inc.. 6 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FDS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $245.85.