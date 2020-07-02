Are Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Prospects Worsening?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares fell to a low of $25.88 before closing at $26.09. Intraday shares traded counted 49953.0, which was 65.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 146.03K. TIGO’s previous close was $26.15 while the outstanding shares total 101.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.52, with weekly volatility at 2.75% and ATR at 1.14. The TIGO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.15 and a $59.19 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.23% on 07/01/20.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Millicom International Cellular S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TIGO, the company has in raw cash 1.69 billion on their books with 83.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2966000000 million total, with 2098000000 million as their total liabilities.

TIGO were able to record -73.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 381.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 106.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Millicom International Cellular S.A. recorded a total of 1.09 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.7%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TIGO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TIGO attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 36.00%.