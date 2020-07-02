American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) previous close was $75.65 while the outstanding shares total 16.92M. The firm has a beta of 2.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.37, and a growth ratio of 2.05. AMWD’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.40% on 07/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $71.51 before closing at $72.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 16.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 174.95K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.43, with weekly volatility at 6.09% and ATR at 4.77. The AMWD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.30 and a $117.70 high.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company American Woodmark Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMWD, the company has in raw cash 97.06 million on their books with 21.11 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 325172000 million total, with 155606000 million as their total liabilities.

AMWD were able to record 145.87 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 39.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 177.54 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, American Woodmark Corporation recorded a total of 399.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 323.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 75.27 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 16.92M with the revenue now reading 0.77 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.69 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMWD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMWD attractive?

In related news, Director, Tang Vance W bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 69.75, for a total value of 139,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Tang Vance W now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 292,969. Also, SVP Value Stream Operations, Adams Robert J JR sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 110.00 per share, with a total market value of 407,000. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP Value Stream Operations, Adams Robert J JR now holds 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 205,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Woodmark Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMWD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.25.