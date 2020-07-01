Why To Keep Buying Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) while S&P500 gain 1.28%

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.98, with weekly volatility at 4.57% and ATR at 0.58. The LBAI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.31 and a $17.63 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was -16.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 225.22K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.25% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.00 before closing at $11.43. LBAI’s previous close was $11.07 while the outstanding shares total 50.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.67, and a growth ratio of 0.96.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Lakeland Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $592.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

LBAI were able to record 22.79 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.27 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 24.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 63.58 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.63% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 13.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 49.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.59M with the revenue now reading 0.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LBAI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LBAI attractive?

In related news, EVP Chief Information Officer, Ho-Sing-Loy Paul bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.70, for a total value of 22,470. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Hanson James E. II now bought 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,840. Also, Director, Hanson James E. II bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.66 per share, with a total market value of 14,711. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Gragnolati Brian now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,645. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lakeland Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LBAI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.64.