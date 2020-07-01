UTI Stock: Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Is Still Worth a Bite

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.43, with weekly volatility at 8.56% and ATR at 0.44. The UTI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.75 and a $9.76 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.13 million, which was -274.77% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 300.46K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.78% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.55 before closing at $6.95. UTI’s previous close was $6.57 while the outstanding shares total 28.38M. The firm has a beta of 1.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.20, and a growth ratio of 0.76.

Investors have identified the Education & Training Services company Universal Technical Institute Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $247.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 175259000 million total, with 115611000 million as their total liabilities.

UTI were able to record 5.73 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.29 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 10.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Universal Technical Institute Inc. recorded a total of 82.72 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 42.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 39.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.38M with the revenue now reading 0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UTI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UTI attractive?

In related news, Director, MCWATERS KIMBERLY J sold 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.60, for a total value of 223,759. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MCWATERS KIMBERLY J now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 377,000. Also, Director, MCWATERS KIMBERLY J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 7.57 per share, with a total market value of 378,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MCWATERS KIMBERLY J now holds 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 222,799. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.80%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Technical Institute Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UTI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.67.