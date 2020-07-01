The Thing That Hid Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s Strength

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) previous close was $2.74 while the outstanding shares total 49.59M. OXSQ’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.19% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.73 before closing at $2.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 20.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 484.29K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.69, with weekly volatility at 4.11% and ATR at 0.20. The OXSQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.04 and a $6.76 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Oxford Square Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $138.85 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9393000 million total, with 108643000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Oxford Square Capital Corp. recorded a total of 10.82 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -31.41% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -24.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.82 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.59M with the revenue now reading -1.62 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OXSQ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OXSQ attractive?

In related news, Director, STELLJES GEORGE III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.16, for a total value of 3,235. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, STELLJES GEORGE III now bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,273. Also, Chief Executive Officer, COHEN JONATHAN H bought 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.66 per share, with a total market value of 20,352. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, NEU RICHARD W now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,648. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.26%.