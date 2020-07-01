Something To Watch Before Buying Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.04, and a growth ratio of 1.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.53, with weekly volatility at 4.48% and ATR at 0.95. The CPF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.40 and a $30.56 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.17% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.49 before closing at $16.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 44.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 245.89K. CPF’s previous close was $15.69 while the outstanding shares total 28.13M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Central Pacific Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $462.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CPF were able to record 25.64 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -9.98 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 31.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Central Pacific Financial Corp. recorded a total of 53.81 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.98 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 47.83 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.13M with the revenue now reading 0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPF attractive?

In related news, Director, Rose Crystal bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.44, for a total value of 33,138. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CAMP CHRISTINE H H now bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,394. Also, Director, FRY EARL E bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.44 per share, with a total market value of 26,162. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kamitaki Wayne K now holds 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,394. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Central Pacific Financial Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.00.