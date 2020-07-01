SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW): The Fundamentals Have Changed

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) previous close was $3.22 while the outstanding shares total 11.83M. The firm has a beta of 2.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 0.41, and a growth ratio of 0.08. SBOW’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.31% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.07 before closing at $3.21. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 65.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 306.95K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.03, with weekly volatility at 9.54% and ATR at 0.40. The SBOW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.50 and a $14.06 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company SilverBow Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $41.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SBOW, the company has in raw cash 35.6 million on their books with 6.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 107606000 million total, with 66041000 million as their total liabilities.

SBOW were able to record 23.46 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 34.24 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 76.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SilverBow Resources Inc. recorded a total of 53.38 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -35.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -30.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 140.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -87.09 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 11.83M with the revenue now reading -0.50 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.74 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBOW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBOW attractive?

In related news, Director, ROWLAND MARCUS C sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.39, for a total value of 74,630. As the sale deal closes, the CONTROLLER, BUCHTA GARY G now sold 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,021. Also, Director, ROWLAND MARCUS C sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 06. The shares were price at an average price of 9.20 per share, with a total market value of 153,723. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ROWLAND MARCUS C now holds 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,460. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.