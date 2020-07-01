Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.90% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $64.60 before closing at $65.97. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 19.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 325.44K. GPI’s previous close was $65.38 while the outstanding shares total 17.80M. The firm has a beta of 2.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.21, with weekly volatility at 6.31% and ATR at 4.80. The GPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.25 and a $110.11 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Group 1 Automotive Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GPI, the company has in raw cash 19.2 million on their books with 379.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2399300000 million total, with 2640400000 million as their total liabilities.

GPI were able to record 12.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -8.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 44.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Group 1 Automotive Inc. recorded a total of 2.69 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.27 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 416.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.80M with the revenue now reading 1.62 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GPI attractive?

In related news, Director, STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 65.88, for a total value of 98,826. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, HESTERBERG EARL J now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 533,574. Also, Director, Pereira Lincoln sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 103.43 per share, with a total market value of 1,034,264. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP & CFO, Rickel John C now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,514,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Group 1 Automotive Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $86.00.