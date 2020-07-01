Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.57, and a growth ratio of 1.15. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.39, with weekly volatility at 3.58% and ATR at 0.98. The FDP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.25 and a $38.79 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.78% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $24.14 before closing at $24.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 7.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 340.25K. FDP’s previous close was $24.19 while the outstanding shares total 48.01M.

Investors have identified the Farm Products company Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FDP, the company has in raw cash 20.7 million on their books with 32.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1091900000 million total, with 592800000 million as their total liabilities.

FDP were able to record -14.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -12.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. recorded a total of 1.12 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.05 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 68.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 48.01M with the revenue now reading 0.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FDP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FDP attractive?

In related news, SVP, General Counsel, Gordon Marlene sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.68, for a total value of 2,297. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 499,296. Also, Chairman and CEO, ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 24.18 per share, with a total market value of 503,006. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD now holds 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 457,444. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.20%.