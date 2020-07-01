Can Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Offer Investors Safety?

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.39% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.15 before closing at $10.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 41.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 265.26K. GAIN’s previous close was $10.20 while the outstanding shares total 38.52M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.21, with weekly volatility at 3.18% and ATR at 0.37. The GAIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.38 and a $15.22 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Gladstone Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $394.46 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GAIN, the company has in raw cash 4.06 million on their books with 5.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8260000 million total, with 63278000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Gladstone Investment Corporation recorded a total of 11.98 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -34.39% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -33.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.51 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.52M with the revenue now reading -1.15 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GAIN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GAIN attractive?

In related news, President, DULLUM DAVID A R bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.80, for a total value of 17,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, BRUBAKER TERRY LEE now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,070. Also, Chief Financial Officer, RYAN JULIA bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.18 per share, with a total market value of 20,438. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Operating Officer, BRUBAKER TERRY LEE now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,825. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.21%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gladstone Investment Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GAIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.80.