Are John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.85% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $82.40 before closing at $86.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.49 million, which was -85.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 264.60K. JBT’s previous close was $82.83 while the outstanding shares total 31.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.89, and a growth ratio of 1.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.45, with weekly volatility at 4.70% and ATR at 4.71. The JBT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $56.17 and a $127.97 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company John Bean Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JBT, the company has in raw cash 75.4 million on their books with 0.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 703000000 million total, with 412100000 million as their total liabilities.

JBT were able to record 4.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 35.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, John Bean Technologies Corporation recorded a total of 457.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -19.18%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JBT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JBT attractive?

In related news, Director, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 83.28, for a total value of 24,984. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY now sold 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,760. Also, Director, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 113.55 per share, with a total market value of 34,065. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & General Counsel, Marvin James L now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 150,180. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

4 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on John Bean Technologies Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JBT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.40.