Factors That Could Influence ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) previous close was $73.51 while the outstanding shares total 53.01M. The firm has a beta of 0.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.58, and a growth ratio of 4.32. OGS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.82% on 06/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $73.49 before closing at $74.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 24.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 309.78K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.76, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 2.58. The OGS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $63.67 and a $96.97 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company ONE Gas Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 407667000 million total, with 776153000 million as their total liabilities.

OGS were able to record 69.22 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 182.73 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ONE Gas Inc. (OGS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ONE Gas Inc. recorded a total of 528.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -25.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 394.96 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 133.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.01M with the revenue now reading 1.73 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.78 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OGS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OGS attractive?

In related news, Director, GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 72.65, for a total value of 248,240. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM now bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,470. Also, Director, GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM bought 323 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 79.93 per share, with a total market value of 25,817. Following this completion of disposal, the See Remarks, Husen Jeffrey J now holds 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,468. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

0 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ONE Gas Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OGS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.88.