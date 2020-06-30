Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)?

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) previous close was $3.70 while the outstanding shares total 7.76M. The firm has a beta of 2.47. RENN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.81% on 06/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.69 before closing at $3.73. Intraday shares traded counted 38057.0, which was 83.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 229.14K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.97, with weekly volatility at 4.95% and ATR at 0.43. The RENN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.45 and a $5.50 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Renren Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $86.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RENN, the company has in raw cash 9.87 million on their books with 29.66 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 125331000 million total, with 100746000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Renren Inc. (RENN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Renren Inc. recorded a total of 104.77 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -23.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.34%.

Is the stock of RENN attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 50.07%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Renren Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RENN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.70.