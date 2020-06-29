Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) slip over -0.95% in a week: Is TNAV Giving A Buy Signal?

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.61% on 06/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.03 before closing at $5.23. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was -27.92% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 230.62K. TNAV’s previous close was $5.37 while the outstanding shares total 47.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.01, with weekly volatility at 6.03% and ATR at 0.33. The TNAV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.71 and a $11.67 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Telenav Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $253.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TNAV, the company has in raw cash 18.02 million on their books with 3.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 200437000 million total, with 107829000 million as their total liabilities.

TNAV were able to record 40.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -11.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 41.68 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Telenav Inc. (TNAV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Telenav Inc. recorded a total of 64.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -14.54%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TNAV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TNAV attractive?

In related news, CEO, Jin H.P. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.94, for a total value of 247,000. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Jin H.P. now bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 242,000. Also, CEO, Jin H.P. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.90 per share, with a total market value of 245,000. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP of Engineering, Kandal Philipp Wolfgang Josef now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.50%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Telenav Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TNAV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.