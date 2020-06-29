Should You Buy Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.25% on 06/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.255 before closing at $2.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was -24.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 262.17K. SOHO’s previous close was $2.56 while the outstanding shares total 14.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.63, with weekly volatility at 12.82% and ATR at 0.41. The SOHO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.43 and a $7.30 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel & Motel company Sotherly Hotels Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $37.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SOHO were able to record -0.28 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.91 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.52 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Sotherly Hotels Inc. recorded a total of 37.21 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -27.36% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -19.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 39.01 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 14.25M with the revenue now reading -0.94 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SOHO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SOHO attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Sims Andrew bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.90, for a total value of 116,556. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Sims Andrew now sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 119,995. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Sims Andrew sold 99 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.75 per share, with a total market value of 668. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Sims Andrew now holds 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,449. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sotherly Hotels Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SOHO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.