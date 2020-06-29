Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.55, with weekly volatility at 7.04% and ATR at 1.04. The MCBS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.31 and a $19.07 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was -359.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 77.22K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.18% on 06/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.90 before closing at $13.42. MCBS’s previous close was $13.58 while the outstanding shares total 25.53M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.49.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company MetroCity Bankshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $346.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

MCBS were able to record 107.75 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -68.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 107.91 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.91 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 25.53M with the revenue now reading 0.38 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MCBS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MCBS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.30%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MetroCity Bankshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MCBS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.25.