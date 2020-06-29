Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.31% on 06/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $34.65 before closing at $35.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.6 million, which was -191.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 207.04K. HMN’s previous close was $35.95 while the outstanding shares total 41.83M. The firm has a beta of 0.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.72, and a growth ratio of 0.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.55, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 1.37. The HMN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.48 and a $48.15 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Horace Mann Educators Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Horace Mann Educators Corporation recorded a total of 307.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.81% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 284.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.83M with the revenue now reading 0.44 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HMN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HMN attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Sharpe Matthew P. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.42, for a total value of 141,456. As the sale deal closes, the Director, McClure Beverley J. now sold 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,493. Also, Executive Vice President, Sharpe Matthew P. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were price at an average price of 35.00 per share, with a total market value of 122,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Sharpe Matthew P. now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Horace Mann Educators Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HMN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.00.