US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL): The Fundamentals Have Changed

US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) previous close was $34.26 while the outstanding shares total 31.31M. The firm has a beta of 0.95. ECOL’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.55% on 06/25/20. The shares fell to a low of $33.02 before closing at $33.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 39.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 292.40K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.82, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 1.75. The ECOL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.94 and a $67.24 high.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company US Ecology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ECOL, the company has in raw cash 109.79 million on their books with 21.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 387580000 million total, with 170994000 million as their total liabilities.

ECOL were able to record 10.21 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 68.55 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 29.35 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for US Ecology Inc. (ECOL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, US Ecology Inc. recorded a total of 240.72 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 45.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.93%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 179.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 61.12 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 31.31M with the revenue now reading -9.52 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ECOL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ECOL attractive?

In related news, Director, Dorton Katina bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 36.26, for a total value of 39,886. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Dorton Katina now sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,798. Also, Director, ROMANO STEPHEN A bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 30.37 per share, with a total market value of 15,183. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Feeler Jeffrey R now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on US Ecology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ECOL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.50.