Something To Watch Before Buying Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) previous close was $62.66 while the outstanding shares total 34.18M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.15, and a growth ratio of 5.66. INDB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.94% on 06/25/20. The shares fell to a low of $62.00 before closing at $64.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 18.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 210.53K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.81, with weekly volatility at 3.98% and ATR at 3.56. The INDB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.45 and a $87.11 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Independent Bank Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

INDB were able to record -12.15 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 320.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -10.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Independent Bank Corp. recorded a total of 107.38 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.75% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 13.08 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 94.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 34.18M with the revenue now reading 0.78 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on INDB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of INDB attractive?

In related news, Director, Abelli Donna L sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 72.00, for a total value of 56,160. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Cozzone Robert D now sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 252,070. Also, CEO, ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 13. The shares were price at an average price of 76.29 per share, with a total market value of 91,551. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 114,193. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Independent Bank Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INDB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.50.