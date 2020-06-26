Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) previous close was $224.58 while the outstanding shares total 25.08M. The firm has a beta of 1.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.10, and a growth ratio of 1.44. CACI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.44% on 06/25/20. The shares fell to a low of $215.01 before closing at $219.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was -82.4% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 173.11K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.52, with weekly volatility at 3.23% and ATR at 8.15. The CACI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $156.15 and a $288.59 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company CACI International Inc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CACI, the company has in raw cash 77.16 million on their books with 46.92 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1074366000 million total, with 779165000 million as their total liabilities.

CACI were able to record 303.49 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.13 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 357.82 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CACI International Inc (CACI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CACI International Inc recorded a total of 1.47 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.79%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 953.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 511.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 25.08M with the revenue now reading 3.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CACI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CACI attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Mengucci John S sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 263.27, for a total value of 1,397,437. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Pavitt James L now sold 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 128,970. Also, Director, Johnson Gregory G sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 251.75 per share, with a total market value of 75,525. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Wallace William S now holds 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,766. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

11 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CACI International Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CACI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $295.00.